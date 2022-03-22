iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,869,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

