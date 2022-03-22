iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Trading Up 1.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.98 and last traded at $61.92. Approximately 5,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 61,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49.
