iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.52

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and traded as low as $34.51. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 756,594 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

