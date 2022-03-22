iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,715,693 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $22.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,540,000 after buying an additional 2,485,877 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,725 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,070,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

