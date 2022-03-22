iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after purchasing an additional 210,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

DSI traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.19. 1,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,636. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

