iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,374,980 shares.The stock last traded at $20.64 and had previously closed at $20.54.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth about $834,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,950,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 135,497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

