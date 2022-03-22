iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.88

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.88 and last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

