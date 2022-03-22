iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 982,403 shares.The stock last traded at $257.16 and had previously closed at $255.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

