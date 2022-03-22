iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.90. 1,124,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,294. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.86. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

