iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 134,688 shares.The stock last traded at $107.36 and had previously closed at $106.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 456,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

