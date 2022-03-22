iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 415.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

IWY opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $130.14 and a 12 month high of $176.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.31.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

