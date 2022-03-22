iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.22

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.22 and last traded at $127.27, with a volume of 7453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

