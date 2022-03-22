iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.23

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.23 and last traded at $110.25, with a volume of 2838593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHV. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,742,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

