iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $174.89 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

