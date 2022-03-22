iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $452.91. 324,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,208,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

