iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Parker Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000.

IVV opened at $447.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

