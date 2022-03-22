iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.83 and last traded at $127.58. 85,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 162,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.87.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average is $131.63.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.