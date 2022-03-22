iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

IYR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,712,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

