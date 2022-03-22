iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) vs. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Critical Survey

iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iSign Solutions and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastly 2 8 0 1 2.00

Fastly has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.00%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than iSign Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares iSign Solutions and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% Fastly -62.85% -19.14% -9.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSign Solutions and Fastly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSign Solutions $1.01 million 9.13 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Fastly $354.33 million 5.63 -$222.70 million ($1.92) -8.64

iSign Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly.

Summary

Fastly beats iSign Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSign Solutions (Get Rating)

iSign Solutions, Inc. is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent. The firm’s solutions are available both in software as a service and on-premises delivery models. Its products include signature one ceremony server, sign-it, iSign Console, iSign Enterprise, iSign Family, and the iSign toolkits. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

