Isiklar Coin Trading Down 15% This Week (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $2.42 million and $414,899.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00036565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00107202 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

