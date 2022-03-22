Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.69

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 229807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Itafos from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.10.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

