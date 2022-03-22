Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

