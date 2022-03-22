Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
