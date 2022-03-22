Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.88. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 14,882 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.