ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 93 ($1.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITVPF. Barclays raised ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

ITVPF remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. ITV has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

