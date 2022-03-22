IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells $59,143.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $87,010.56.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 1,027,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,898. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISEE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

