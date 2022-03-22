J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.46.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

