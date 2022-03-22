J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 630.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,218,000 after buying an additional 184,951 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

