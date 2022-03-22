J2 Capital Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc owned about 0.38% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,685,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 737,881 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,714,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,620,000 after purchasing an additional 143,017 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,345,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,600,000 after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,063,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. 5,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,279. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $27.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58.

