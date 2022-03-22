J2 Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 31,149 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.4% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,595,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.50. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

