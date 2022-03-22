J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $3.08 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 2.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after buying an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,630 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,988,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,188,000.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,861. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

