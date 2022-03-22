J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $3.65 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 272,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 171,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.00. 29,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

