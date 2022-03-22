J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $4.92 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,115,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,348,781. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

