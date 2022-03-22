J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.6% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after buying an additional 676,115 shares in the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,182,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,310,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,507,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 153,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

