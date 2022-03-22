J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 3.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 89.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. 48,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $106.64.

