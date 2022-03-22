J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. 819,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,961,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

