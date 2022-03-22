J2 Capital Management Inc Takes $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 39,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

