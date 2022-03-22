J2 Capital Management Inc Takes $2.96 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,365. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71.

