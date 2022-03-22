J2 Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 460,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,000. Cambria Tail Risk ETF makes up 7.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 98,990 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 264,981 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 908,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 569,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 74,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 425,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 629,838 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

