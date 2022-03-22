J2 Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,067. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.