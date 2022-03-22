Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.97

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $187.97 and last traded at $187.81, with a volume of 331699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.