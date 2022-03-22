Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 2,840 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 37,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 715,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,594,836. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

