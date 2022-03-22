Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.48. 51,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $328.19 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $515.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.