Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Intel by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200,661 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. 1,172,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,260,273. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

