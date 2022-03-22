Jacobs & Co. CA Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,376,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 374,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,024. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

