Jacobs & Co. CA Has $20.42 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 764,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. The company has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

