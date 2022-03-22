Jacobs & Co. CA Has $21.97 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,536. The company has a market cap of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average of $216.47. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

