Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,810 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after buying an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $20,341,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. 32,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

