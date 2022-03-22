Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.82. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.