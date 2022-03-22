Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 9,533 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.99 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

