Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,310 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,917 shares of company stock worth $21,776,470 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $112.88. 71,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,153. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

